Reviewing Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)’s and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)’s results

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 50 -0.36 54.29M -6.34 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 0.00 115.62M -0.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 109,389,482.17% -45.4% -39.4% 22nd Century Group Inc. 5,547,984,644.91% -15.6% -14.3%

Risk and Volatility

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 2.13 beta, while its volatility is 113.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, 22nd Century Group Inc.’s 68.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.68 beta.

Liquidity

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.6. On the competitive side is, 22nd Century Group Inc. which has a 9.3 Current Ratio and a 8.7 Quick Ratio. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to 22nd Century Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s consensus price target is $77, while its potential upside is 81.18%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35% of 22nd Century Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend while 22nd Century Group Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors 22nd Century Group Inc. beats Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.