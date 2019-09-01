Reviewing Ultra Petroleum Corp. (UPL)’s and SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)’s results

Both Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) and SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Petroleum Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.40 0.41 SM Energy Company 14 0.70 N/A 0.09 107.20

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ultra Petroleum Corp. and SM Energy Company. SM Energy Company has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Ultra Petroleum Corp. Business that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Ultra Petroleum Corp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SM Energy Company, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ultra Petroleum Corp. and SM Energy Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% SM Energy Company 0.00% 0.5% 0.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ultra Petroleum Corp. is 0.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival SM Energy Company is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Ultra Petroleum Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SM Energy Company.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ultra Petroleum Corp. and SM Energy Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 SM Energy Company 1 3 2 2.33

Competitively the consensus target price of SM Energy Company is $14.33, which is potential 51.16% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.8% of Ultra Petroleum Corp. shares and 0% of SM Energy Company shares. 0.4% are Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.2% of SM Energy Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultra Petroleum Corp. -20.63% -9.45% -60.98% -78.43% -90.91% -78.95% SM Energy Company -0.99% -19.21% -34.41% -51.18% -64.02% -35.59%

For the past year SM Energy Company has weaker performance than Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors SM Energy Company beats Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂ—the Pinedale and Jonah fields; its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah; and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in approximately 105,000 gross acres in Wyoming; and 144,000 gross acres in Pennsylvania. It also owns approximately 8,000 net acres in the Uinta Basin in Utah. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.