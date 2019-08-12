Reviewing Ultra Petroleum Corp. (UPL)’s and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Petroleum Corp. N/A 0.03 N/A 0.40 0.41 SandRidge Permian Trust 2 3.23 N/A 0.46 4.12

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. SandRidge Permian Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Ultra Petroleum Corp. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Ultra Petroleum Corp. is presently more affordable than SandRidge Permian Trust, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% SandRidge Permian Trust 0.00% 20.8% 20.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.8% of Ultra Petroleum Corp. shares and 3.3% of SandRidge Permian Trust shares. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, SandRidge Permian Trust has 26.16% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultra Petroleum Corp. -20.63% -9.45% -60.98% -78.43% -90.91% -78.95% SandRidge Permian Trust 3.24% 3.24% -13.18% -18.03% -32.98% 1.06%

For the past year Ultra Petroleum Corp. has -78.95% weaker performance while SandRidge Permian Trust has 1.06% stronger performance.

Summary

SandRidge Permian Trust beats on 10 of the 10 factors Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂ—the Pinedale and Jonah fields; its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah; and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in approximately 105,000 gross acres in Wyoming; and 144,000 gross acres in Pennsylvania. It also owns approximately 8,000 net acres in the Uinta Basin in Utah. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.