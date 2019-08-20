Reviewing Ultra Petroleum Corp. (UPL)’s and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER)’s results

Both Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) and SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Petroleum Corp. N/A 0.03 N/A 0.40 0.41 SandRidge Permian Trust 2 3.12 N/A 0.46 4.12

In table 1 we can see Ultra Petroleum Corp. and SandRidge Permian Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. SandRidge Permian Trust is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Ultra Petroleum Corp. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than SandRidge Permian Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% SandRidge Permian Trust 0.00% 20.8% 20.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.8% of Ultra Petroleum Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.3% of SandRidge Permian Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.16% of SandRidge Permian Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultra Petroleum Corp. -20.63% -9.45% -60.98% -78.43% -90.91% -78.95% SandRidge Permian Trust 3.24% 3.24% -13.18% -18.03% -32.98% 1.06%

For the past year Ultra Petroleum Corp. has -78.95% weaker performance while SandRidge Permian Trust has 1.06% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors SandRidge Permian Trust beats Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂ—the Pinedale and Jonah fields; its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah; and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in approximately 105,000 gross acres in Wyoming; and 144,000 gross acres in Pennsylvania. It also owns approximately 8,000 net acres in the Uinta Basin in Utah. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.