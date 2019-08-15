Reviewing Ultra Petroleum Corp. (UPL)’s and Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)’s results

Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) and Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Petroleum Corp. N/A 0.03 N/A 0.40 0.41 Range Resources Corporation 9 0.31 N/A -7.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ultra Petroleum Corp. and Range Resources Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) and Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Range Resources Corporation 0.00% -35.3% -15.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ultra Petroleum Corp. are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Range Resources Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Range Resources Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Ultra Petroleum Corp. and Range Resources Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Range Resources Corporation 1 2 4 2.57

Range Resources Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $11.54 consensus price target and a 186.35% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ultra Petroleum Corp. and Range Resources Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.8% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Range Resources Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultra Petroleum Corp. -20.63% -9.45% -60.98% -78.43% -90.91% -78.95% Range Resources Corporation 2.34% -15.7% -36.99% -51.62% -60.95% -40.54%

For the past year Ultra Petroleum Corp. was more bearish than Range Resources Corporation.

Summary

Range Resources Corporation beats Ultra Petroleum Corp. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂ—the Pinedale and Jonah fields; its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah; and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in approximately 105,000 gross acres in Wyoming; and 144,000 gross acres in Pennsylvania. It also owns approximately 8,000 net acres in the Uinta Basin in Utah. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. The company holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States. It owns and operates 4,526 net producing wells and approximately 899,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; 392 net producing wells and approximately 187,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region; and 337 net producing wells and approximately 209,000 net acres under lease in the Texas Panhandle, as well as in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma, and the Nemaha Uplift of Northern Oklahoma and Kansas. The company markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to natural gas processors or users of NGLs; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 12.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.