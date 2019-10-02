Reviewing Ultra Petroleum Corp. (UPL)’s and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR)’s results

Both Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Petroleum Corp. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 0.41 Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 1 0.00 N/A 0.23 4.60

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Ultra Petroleum Corp. and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Ultra Petroleum Corp. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Ultra Petroleum Corp. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ultra Petroleum Corp. and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0.00% 42.6% 42.5%

Liquidity

Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ultra Petroleum Corp. and Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust are owned by institutional investors at 72.8% and 0.6% respectively. Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultra Petroleum Corp. -20.63% -9.45% -60.98% -78.43% -90.91% -78.95% Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust 0% -0.95% -29.25% -23.53% -35% -6.31%

For the past year Ultra Petroleum Corp. was more bearish than Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust.

Summary

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust beats on 6 of the 9 factors Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂ—the Pinedale and Jonah fields; its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah; and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in approximately 105,000 gross acres in Wyoming; and 144,000 gross acres in Pennsylvania. It also owns approximately 8,000 net acres in the Uinta Basin in Utah. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.