Reviewing Ultra Petroleum Corp. (UPL)’s and Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)’s results

Since Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) and Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Petroleum Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.40 0.41 Barnwell Industries Inc. 1 0.53 N/A -0.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ultra Petroleum Corp. and Barnwell Industries Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL) and Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Barnwell Industries Inc. 0.00% -62.1% -28.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ultra Petroleum Corp. are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Its competitor Barnwell Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Barnwell Industries Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Ultra Petroleum Corp. and Barnwell Industries Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.8% and 34.6%. About 0.4% of Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.2% of Barnwell Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultra Petroleum Corp. -20.63% -9.45% -60.98% -78.43% -90.91% -78.95% Barnwell Industries Inc. -3.33% -5.92% -22.31% -31.29% -45.99% -24.06%

For the past year Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s stock price has bigger decline than Barnwell Industries Inc.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂ—the Pinedale and Jonah fields; its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah; and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in approximately 105,000 gross acres in Wyoming; and 144,000 gross acres in Pennsylvania. It also owns approximately 8,000 net acres in the Uinta Basin in Utah. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Barnwell Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, Contract Drilling, and Residential Real Estate. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in the Progress area of Alberta, Canada; and investments in non-producing holdings in the provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii. Further, the company develops luxury residences for sale in Hawaii. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.