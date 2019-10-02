Reviewing Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT)’s and Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)’s results

Both Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) and Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. 14 0.99 38.33M 0.37 39.22 Teradyne Inc. 55 1.95 169.00M 2.31 24.16

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. and Teradyne Inc. Teradyne Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. The company that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Teradyne Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) and Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. 279,373,177.84% 2.9% 1.4% Teradyne Inc. 305,440,086.75% 28.2% 16.2%

Risk & Volatility

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.07 beta. From a competition point of view, Teradyne Inc. has a 1.59 beta which is 59.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Teradyne Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Teradyne Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. and Teradyne Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Teradyne Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$18 is Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 26.67%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders owned 3.3% of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Teradyne Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. -8.24% 2.82% 19.2% 24.81% 9.45% 72.26% Teradyne Inc. -3.81% 14.13% 14.34% 51.03% 28.94% 77.6%

For the past year Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Teradyne Inc.

Summary

Teradyne Inc. beats Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. on 12 of the 14 factors.

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications. This segment offers FLEX test platform systems; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and dynamic random access memory; J750 test system to address the highest volume semiconductor devices; and ETS platform for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets. This segment serves integrated device manufacturers that integrate the fabrication of silicon wafers into their business; fabless companies that outsource the manufacturing of silicon wafers; foundries; and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers. The companyÂ’s System Test segment offers defense/aerospace test instrumentation and systems; storage test systems; and circuit-board test and inspection systems. Its Industrial Automation segment provides collaborative robots for manufacturing and light industrial customers. The companyÂ’s Wireless Test segment provides test solutions for use in the development and manufacture of wireless devices, smart phones, tablets, notebooks, laptops, peripherals, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices under the LitePoint brand name. This segment offers IQxel products for Wi-Fi and other standards; IQxstream solution for testing GSM, EDGE, CDMA2000, TD-SCDMA, WCDMA, HSPA+, LTE-FDD, TD_LTE, and LTE-A technologies; modular wireless test instruments for design verification test and production testing of wireless components; lab-in-a-box zSeries solution for design verification of RF power amplifier and smart device RF front end modules; and test software for wireless chipsets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts.