Reviewing Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT)’s and Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s results

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) and Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) have been rivals in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. 12 0.53 N/A 0.37 37.37 Aehr Test Systems 2 1.61 N/A -0.23 0.00

Demonstrates Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. and Aehr Test Systems earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. 0.00% 13.5% 7.1% Aehr Test Systems 0.00% -29.3% -17.7%

Volatility & Risk

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. has a 1.14 beta, while its volatility is 14.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Aehr Test Systems on the other hand, has 0.73 beta which makes it 27.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aehr Test Systems are 2.4 and 1.5 respectively. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aehr Test Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. and Aehr Test Systems.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aehr Test Systems 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. is $14, with potential downside of -0.36%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. and Aehr Test Systems has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 26.1%. About 2.1% of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.8% are Aehr Test Systems’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. -0.22% 21.29% 10.23% 46.47% -23.5% 64.11% Aehr Test Systems -9.3% -7.69% 17.29% -20.81% -31.28% 10.64%

For the past year Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Aehr Test Systems

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. beats Aehr Test Systems.

Aehr Test Systems designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment used in the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company offers full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, die carriers, and related accessories; and Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as offer individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices. The company also provides FOX systems, which are full wafer contact parallel test and burn-in systems designed to make contact with all pads of a wafer simultaneously; WaferPak cartridge that includes a full-wafer probe card for use in testing wafers in FOX systems; DiePak carrier, a reusable and temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform final test and burn-in of singulated bare die; and test fixtures that hold the devices undergoing test or burn-in and electrically connect the devices under test to the system electronics. In addition, the company offers customer service and support programs, including system installation, system repair, applications engineering support, spare parts inventory, customer training, and documentation services. It markets and sells its products to semiconductor manufacturers, semiconductor contract assemblers, electronics manufacturers, and burn-in and test service companies through a network of distributors and sales representatives. Aehr Test Systems was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.