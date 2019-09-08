Reviewing Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)’s and Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID)’s results

Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) and Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) are two firms in the Specialty Retail Other that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ulta Beauty Inc. 336 1.94 N/A 11.51 30.34 Sotheby’s 47 2.61 N/A 1.98 30.22

In table 1 we can see Ulta Beauty Inc. and Sotheby’s’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Sotheby’s is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Ulta Beauty Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Ulta Beauty Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Sotheby’s, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ulta Beauty Inc. and Sotheby’s’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ulta Beauty Inc. 0.00% 37.1% 19.1% Sotheby’s 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Ulta Beauty Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.96 beta. Competitively, Sotheby’s’s beta is 1.99 which is 99.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ulta Beauty Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.9 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Sotheby’s are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. Ulta Beauty Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sotheby’s.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Ulta Beauty Inc. and Sotheby’s.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ulta Beauty Inc. 0 9 10 2.53 Sotheby’s 0 0 0 0.00

Ulta Beauty Inc.’s upside potential is 34.08% at a $312.55 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ulta Beauty Inc. and Sotheby’s are owned by institutional investors at 94.3% and 0% respectively. Ulta Beauty Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of Sotheby’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ulta Beauty Inc. -1.05% 2.61% 4.27% 21.02% 43.41% 42.64% Sotheby’s 1.48% 2.45% 49.42% 52.83% 14.3% 50.25%

For the past year Ulta Beauty Inc. was less bullish than Sotheby’s.

Summary

Ulta Beauty Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Sotheby’s.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The companyÂ’s stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products. As of March 9, 2017, the company operated 974 retail stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia. Its full-service salon offers hair, skin, and brow services; and provides products through its Website, ulta.com. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

SothebyÂ’s operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches buyers and sellers of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles through the auction or private sale process. It is also involved in the sale of artworks; and operation of an auction house for investment-quality automobiles. The Finance segment offers art-related financing services, such as term loans secured by artworks that are not intended for sale. The company is also involved in the retail wine operations; licensing SothebyÂ’s International Realty and related trademarks; and licensing its SothebyÂ’s brand name for use in connection with the art auction business in Australia, and art education services in the United States and the United Kingdom. SothebyÂ’s was founded in 1744 and is headquartered in New York, New York.