Reviewing Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)’s and JRjr33 Inc. (:)’s results

Both Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) and JRjr33 Inc. (:) are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ulta Beauty Inc. 323 3.01 N/A 10.95 31.11 JRjr33 Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ulta Beauty Inc. and JRjr33 Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Ulta Beauty Inc. and JRjr33 Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ulta Beauty Inc. 0.00% 36.3% 20.9% JRjr33 Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Ulta Beauty Inc. and JRjr33 Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ulta Beauty Inc. 0 4 12 2.75 JRjr33 Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$341.35 is Ulta Beauty Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -4.22%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.9% of Ulta Beauty Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 15% of JRjr33 Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.7% of Ulta Beauty Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 55.28% are JRjr33 Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ulta Beauty Inc. -2.14% -3.74% 12.09% 10.57% 37.91% 39.15% JRjr33 Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Ulta Beauty Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors JRjr33 Inc.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The companyÂ’s stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products. As of March 9, 2017, the company operated 974 retail stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia. Its full-service salon offers hair, skin, and brow services; and provides products through its Website, ulta.com. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

JRjr33, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates direct-to-consumer brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Gourmet Food, Home DÃ©cor, Nutritional and Wellness, Publishing and Printing, and Other. The company offers hand-crafted baskets and a line of products for the home, including pottery, cleaning, health, beauty, home, and outdoor products; hand-crafted spices, oils, and other food products; nutritional supplements and skin care products; gourmet food products; stationery and paper products; and vinyl expressions for display on walls, as well as other household products through a network of independent sales representatives. It also publishes a monthly magazine that references events and attractions, entertainment and recreation, and people and community in Northeast Pennsylvania; and provides marketing and creative services to various companies, including creating brochures, sales materials, Websites, and other communications for independent sales representatives and ultimate customers. The company was formerly known as CVSL Inc. and changed its name to JRjr33, Inc. in March 2016. JRjr33, Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.