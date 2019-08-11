Reviewing UGI Corporation (UGI)’s and TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC)’s results

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) and TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) compete against each other in the Diversified Utilities sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UGI Corporation 53 1.12 N/A 2.21 23.15 TransAlta Corporation 6 0.00 N/A -1.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates UGI Corporation and TransAlta Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) and TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UGI Corporation 0.00% 10.4% 3.2% TransAlta Corporation 0.00% -17.6% -4%

Risk and Volatility

UGI Corporation’s current beta is 0.59 and it happens to be 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, TransAlta Corporation’s 21.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

UGI Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TransAlta Corporation are 1.6 and 1.3 respectively. TransAlta Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to UGI Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

UGI Corporation and TransAlta Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UGI Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 TransAlta Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

UGI Corporation has a 26.02% upside potential and an average price target of $60.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both UGI Corporation and TransAlta Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 87.9% and 61.7% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of UGI Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are TransAlta Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UGI Corporation 0.97% -4.2% -5.51% -9.17% -2.65% -4.24% TransAlta Corporation -2.24% -4.97% -8.11% 13.33% 9.69% 48.54%

For the past year UGI Corporation had bearish trend while TransAlta Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

UGI Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors TransAlta Corporation.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems. The company also distributes liquid petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, resale, and automobile fuel customers for heating, cooking, motor fuel, leisure, construction work, manufacturing, crop and grain drying, power generation, and irrigation activities; and provides logistic, storage, and other services to third-party LPG distributors. In addition, it engages in the retail sale of natural gas, liquid fuels, and electricity to approximately 160,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers at approximately 44,000 locations. Further, the company distributes natural gas to approximately 626,000 customers in the portions of 44 eastern and central Pennsylvania counties through its distribution system of 12,000 miles of gas mains; and supplies electricity to approximately 62,000 customers in northeastern Pennsylvania through 2,200 miles of lines and 13 substations. Additionally, it operates electric generation facilities, which include coal-fired, landfill gas-fueled, solar-powered, and natural gas-fueled facilities; a natural gas liquefaction, storage, and vaporization facility; propane storage and propane-air mixing stations; and rail transshipment terminals. The company also manages natural gas pipeline and storage contracts; develops, owns, and operates pipelines, gathering infrastructure, and gas storage facilities; and offers heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, mechanical, and electrical contracting services. UGI Corporation was founded in 1882 and is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. It generates and markets electricity through various generation facilities. The company has an aggregate net ownership interest of approximately 8,716 megawatts of generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.