Reviewing UGI Corporation (UGI)’s and Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC)’s results

Both UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) and Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Utilities industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UGI Corporation 53 1.16 N/A 2.21 23.15 Exelon Corporation 49 1.25 N/A 2.40 18.76

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of UGI Corporation and Exelon Corporation. Exelon Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UGI Corporation. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. UGI Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Exelon Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) and Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UGI Corporation 0.00% 10.4% 3.2% Exelon Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 2%

Risk and Volatility

UGI Corporation’s current beta is 0.59 and it happens to be 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Exelon Corporation has a 0.31 beta and it is 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of UGI Corporation are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Exelon Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. UGI Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Exelon Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for UGI Corporation and Exelon Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UGI Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Exelon Corporation 0 3 1 2.25

UGI Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 22.25% and an $60 average price target. On the other hand, Exelon Corporation’s potential upside is 12.02% and its average price target is $50.9. Based on the results delivered earlier, UGI Corporation is looking more favorable than Exelon Corporation, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both UGI Corporation and Exelon Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 87.9% and 82.1% respectively. 0.5% are UGI Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Exelon Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UGI Corporation 0.97% -4.2% -5.51% -9.17% -2.65% -4.24% Exelon Corporation -0.92% -6.22% -10.4% -3.41% 7.8% -0.09%

For the past year UGI Corporation was more bearish than Exelon Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors UGI Corporation beats Exelon Corporation.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems. The company also distributes liquid petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, resale, and automobile fuel customers for heating, cooking, motor fuel, leisure, construction work, manufacturing, crop and grain drying, power generation, and irrigation activities; and provides logistic, storage, and other services to third-party LPG distributors. In addition, it engages in the retail sale of natural gas, liquid fuels, and electricity to approximately 160,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers at approximately 44,000 locations. Further, the company distributes natural gas to approximately 626,000 customers in the portions of 44 eastern and central Pennsylvania counties through its distribution system of 12,000 miles of gas mains; and supplies electricity to approximately 62,000 customers in northeastern Pennsylvania through 2,200 miles of lines and 13 substations. Additionally, it operates electric generation facilities, which include coal-fired, landfill gas-fueled, solar-powered, and natural gas-fueled facilities; a natural gas liquefaction, storage, and vaporization facility; propane storage and propane-air mixing stations; and rail transshipment terminals. The company also manages natural gas pipeline and storage contracts; develops, owns, and operates pipelines, gathering infrastructure, and gas storage facilities; and offers heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, mechanical, and electrical contracting services. UGI Corporation was founded in 1882 and is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells renewable energy and other energy-related products and services; and sells electricity and natural gas to wholesale and retail customers. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity, and the provision of electricity transmission and distribution services to retail customers in Northern Illinois, Southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Central Maryland. Further, the company engages in the purchase and regulated retail sale of natural gas, and the provision of natural gas distribution services to retail customers in northern Delaware, southern New Jersey, and Central Maryland, as well as in the Pennsylvania counties surrounding the City of Philadelphia. Additionally, it offers support services, including legal, human resources, financial, information technology, and supply management services, as well as accounting, engineering, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. The company serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. Exelon Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.