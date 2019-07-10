Reviewing UGI Corporation (UGI)’s and Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 (NYSE:DCUD)’s results

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) and Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 (NYSE:DCUD) are two firms in the Diversified Utilities that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UGI Corporation 54 1.23 N/A 2.21 24.41 Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 49 0.00 N/A 4.47 10.95

Demonstrates UGI Corporation and Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UGI Corporation. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. UGI Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UGI Corporation 0.00% 10.4% 3.2% Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for UGI Corporation and Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UGI Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 0 0 0 0.00

UGI Corporation’s upside potential is 13.02% at a $60 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.6% of UGI Corporation shares and 0% of Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 shares. Insiders held 0.5% of UGI Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UGI Corporation 1.34% 1.53% 1.66% -3.84% 7.78% 0.99% Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 -0.97% -1.96% 1.05% 0.95% 12.42% 2.28%

For the past year UGI Corporation has weaker performance than Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519

Summary

UGI Corporation beats Dominion Energy Inc. UT SER A 081519 on 9 of the 11 factors.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. It distributes propane to approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers in 50 states through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems. The company also distributes liquid petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, resale, and automobile fuel customers for heating, cooking, motor fuel, leisure, construction work, manufacturing, crop and grain drying, power generation, and irrigation activities; and provides logistic, storage, and other services to third-party LPG distributors. In addition, it engages in the retail sale of natural gas, liquid fuels, and electricity to approximately 160,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers at approximately 44,000 locations. Further, the company distributes natural gas to approximately 626,000 customers in the portions of 44 eastern and central Pennsylvania counties through its distribution system of 12,000 miles of gas mains; and supplies electricity to approximately 62,000 customers in northeastern Pennsylvania through 2,200 miles of lines and 13 substations. Additionally, it operates electric generation facilities, which include coal-fired, landfill gas-fueled, solar-powered, and natural gas-fueled facilities; a natural gas liquefaction, storage, and vaporization facility; propane storage and propane-air mixing stations; and rail transshipment terminals. The company also manages natural gas pipeline and storage contracts; develops, owns, and operates pipelines, gathering infrastructure, and gas storage facilities; and offers heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, mechanical, and electrical contracting services. UGI Corporation was founded in 1882 and is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.