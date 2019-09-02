Reviewing UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT)’s and Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON)’s results

Both UFP Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) and Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) are each other’s competitor in the Packaging & Containers industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Technologies Inc. 38 1.57 N/A 2.18 19.96 Sonoco Products Company 61 1.05 N/A 3.05 19.67

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for UFP Technologies Inc. and Sonoco Products Company. Sonoco Products Company appears to has higher revenue and earnings than UFP Technologies Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. UFP Technologies Inc. is currently more expensive than Sonoco Products Company, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents UFP Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) and Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Technologies Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 8.5% Sonoco Products Company 0.00% 17.6% 6.7%

Volatility & Risk

UFP Technologies Inc. is 45.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.55. Sonoco Products Company’s 0.89 beta is the reason why it is 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of UFP Technologies Inc. is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Sonoco Products Company is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. UFP Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sonoco Products Company.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for UFP Technologies Inc. and Sonoco Products Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sonoco Products Company 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Sonoco Products Company is $59, which is potential 3.15% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both UFP Technologies Inc. and Sonoco Products Company are owned by institutional investors at 76.2% and 77% respectively. 9.2% are UFP Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Sonoco Products Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UFP Technologies Inc. 3.74% 5.55% 19.74% 33.13% 35.28% 45.01% Sonoco Products Company -0.13% -8.8% -4.27% 6.19% 8.32% 12.99%

For the past year UFP Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Sonoco Products Company.

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials and provides solutions to medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, aerospace, and defense markets in the United States. It offers medical device components, disposable wound care components, automotive interior trims, athletic padding, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, air filtration, high-temperature insulation, military uniform and gear components, and cushion packaging products. The company also provides wine shipping solutions made from molded fiber under the Wine Packs brand name; tube and pipe insulation for clean room environments under the T-Tubes brand; pharmaceutical bag protection system under the BioShell brand name; sanitary solution for nail care services under the Pro-Sticks brand; medical device pouch for protecting small instruments and tools under the FlexShield brand name; and multi-purpose cleaning eraser under the Erasables brand, as well as various products under the Spot Eraser, Tri-Covers, Design Nail, and Mambo names. In addition, it designs, manufactures, and markets various packaging solutions primarily using polyethylene, polyurethane, cross-linked polyethylene foams, and rigid plastics to original equipment and component manufacturers. The company markets and sells its products through direct regional sales force, and independent manufacturer representatives. UFP Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures. The Paper and Industrial Converted Products segment provides paperboard tubes and cores; fiber-based construction tubes and forms; wooden, metal, and composite wire and cable reels and spools; and recycled paperboard, linerboard, corrugating medium, recovered paper, and material recycling services. The Display and Packaging segment offers point-of-purchase displays; supply chain management services; retail packaging, including printed backer cards, thermoformed blisters, and heat sealing equipment; and paperboard specialties, such as coasters and glass covers. The Protective Solutions segment provides custom-engineered, paperboard-based, and expanded foam protective packaging and components; and temperature-assured packaging products. The company sells its products in various markets, which include paper, textile, film, food, chemical, packaging, construction, and wire and cable. Sonoco Products Company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Hartsville, South Carolina.