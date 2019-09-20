Reviewing UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting UFP Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) and its rivals on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Packaging & Containers companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.2% of UFP Technologies Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.84% of all Packaging & Containers’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand UFP Technologies Inc. has 9.2% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 7.37% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have UFP Technologies Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Technologies Inc. 0.00% 11.80% 8.50% Industry Average 10.98% 20.06% 6.16%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares UFP Technologies Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Technologies Inc. N/A 39 19.96 Industry Average 266.10M 2.42B 22.17

UFP Technologies Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio UFP Technologies Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for UFP Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.17 1.70 1.09 2.41

The rivals have a potential upside of 22.66%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of UFP Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UFP Technologies Inc. 3.74% 5.55% 19.74% 33.13% 35.28% 45.01% Industry Average 6.00% 6.86% 14.01% 35.81% 27.96% 42.12%

For the past year UFP Technologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of UFP Technologies Inc. are 2.9 and 1.9. Competitively, UFP Technologies Inc.’s rivals have 2.07 and 1.49 for Current and Quick Ratio. UFP Technologies Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than UFP Technologies Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

UFP Technologies Inc. is 45.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.55. Competitively, UFP Technologies Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.17 which is 16.53% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

UFP Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

UFP Technologies Inc.’s rivals beat UFP Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials and provides solutions to medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, aerospace, and defense markets in the United States. It offers medical device components, disposable wound care components, automotive interior trims, athletic padding, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, air filtration, high-temperature insulation, military uniform and gear components, and cushion packaging products. The company also provides wine shipping solutions made from molded fiber under the Wine Packs brand name; tube and pipe insulation for clean room environments under the T-Tubes brand; pharmaceutical bag protection system under the BioShell brand name; sanitary solution for nail care services under the Pro-Sticks brand; medical device pouch for protecting small instruments and tools under the FlexShield brand name; and multi-purpose cleaning eraser under the Erasables brand, as well as various products under the Spot Eraser, Tri-Covers, Design Nail, and Mambo names. In addition, it designs, manufactures, and markets various packaging solutions primarily using polyethylene, polyurethane, cross-linked polyethylene foams, and rigid plastics to original equipment and component manufacturers. The company markets and sells its products through direct regional sales force, and independent manufacturer representatives. UFP Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.