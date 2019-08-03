Reviewing UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT)’s and Its Competitors results

As Packaging & Containers company, UFP Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.2% of UFP Technologies Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.84% of all Packaging & Containers’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of UFP Technologies Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.37% of all Packaging & Containers companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has UFP Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Technologies Inc. 0.00% 11.80% 8.50% Industry Average 10.98% 20.06% 6.16%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting UFP Technologies Inc. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Technologies Inc. N/A 37 19.96 Industry Average 266.10M 2.42B 22.17

UFP Technologies Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio UFP Technologies Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for UFP Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.29 1.23 1.47 2.54

The peers have a potential upside of 12.47%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of UFP Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UFP Technologies Inc. 3.74% 5.55% 19.74% 33.13% 35.28% 45.01% Industry Average 6.00% 6.86% 14.01% 35.81% 27.96% 42.12%

For the past year UFP Technologies Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of UFP Technologies Inc. are 2.9 and 1.9. Competitively, UFP Technologies Inc.’s peers have 2.07 and 1.49 for Current and Quick Ratio. UFP Technologies Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than UFP Technologies Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

UFP Technologies Inc. has a beta of 0.55 and its 45.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, UFP Technologies Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.17 which is 16.53% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

UFP Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

UFP Technologies Inc.’s competitors beat on 5 of the 6 factors UFP Technologies Inc.

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials and provides solutions to medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, aerospace, and defense markets in the United States. It offers medical device components, disposable wound care components, automotive interior trims, athletic padding, abrasive nail files and other beauty aids, air filtration, high-temperature insulation, military uniform and gear components, and cushion packaging products. The company also provides wine shipping solutions made from molded fiber under the Wine Packs brand name; tube and pipe insulation for clean room environments under the T-Tubes brand; pharmaceutical bag protection system under the BioShell brand name; sanitary solution for nail care services under the Pro-Sticks brand; medical device pouch for protecting small instruments and tools under the FlexShield brand name; and multi-purpose cleaning eraser under the Erasables brand, as well as various products under the Spot Eraser, Tri-Covers, Design Nail, and Mambo names. In addition, it designs, manufactures, and markets various packaging solutions primarily using polyethylene, polyurethane, cross-linked polyethylene foams, and rigid plastics to original equipment and component manufacturers. The company markets and sells its products through direct regional sales force, and independent manufacturer representatives. UFP Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.