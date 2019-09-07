Reviewing UDR Inc. (UDR)’s and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)’s results

As REIT – Residential businesses, UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDR Inc. 46 13.09 N/A 0.78 58.90 New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 6 8.99 N/A 0.64 9.52

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for UDR Inc. and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to UDR Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. UDR Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of New York Mortgage Trust Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of UDR Inc. and New York Mortgage Trust Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDR Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.8% New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

UDR Inc. has a beta of 0.46 and its 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s beta is 0.86 which is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for UDR Inc. and New York Mortgage Trust Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UDR Inc. 1 4 1 2.17 New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

UDR Inc.’s consensus price target is $47.17, while its potential downside is -3.60%. Competitively the consensus price target of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is $7, which is potential 12.36% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that New York Mortgage Trust Inc. looks more robust than UDR Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.6% of UDR Inc. shares and 45.4% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1% of UDR Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UDR Inc. 0.9% 2.11% 3.51% 5.57% 24.32% 16.25% New York Mortgage Trust Inc. -0.33% -1.13% -2.08% -1.93% -0.97% 3.74%

For the past year UDR Inc. was more bullish than New York Mortgage Trust Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors UDR Inc. beats New York Mortgage Trust Inc.

UDR, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily apartment communities. The firm was previously known as United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. UDR, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Dallas, Texas; Houston, Texas; Newport Beach, California; Orlando, Florida; Phoenix, Arizona; Santa Clara, California; Tampa, Florida; and Alexandria, Virginia.