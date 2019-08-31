Reviewing UDR Inc. (UDR)’s and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s results

UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) are two firms in the REIT – Residential that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDR Inc. 45 12.84 N/A 0.78 58.90 AGNC Investment Corp. 17 -12.44 N/A -1.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of UDR Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDR Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.8% AGNC Investment Corp. 0.00% 1% 0.1%

Volatility & Risk

UDR Inc. has a 0.46 beta, while its volatility is 54.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. AGNC Investment Corp. on the other hand, has 0.25 beta which makes it 75.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for UDR Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UDR Inc. 1 3 1 2.20 AGNC Investment Corp. 0 2 1 2.33

UDR Inc.’s average target price is $46.4, while its potential downside is -3.69%. Competitively the average target price of AGNC Investment Corp. is $17.33, which is potential 16.54% upside. The results provided earlier shows that AGNC Investment Corp. appears more favorable than UDR Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

UDR Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.6% and 70.2%. Insiders owned 1% of UDR Inc. shares. Comparatively, AGNC Investment Corp. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UDR Inc. 0.9% 2.11% 3.51% 5.57% 24.32% 16.25% AGNC Investment Corp. -1.72% 2.21% -2.61% -4.46% -12.6% -2.28%

For the past year UDR Inc. has 16.25% stronger performance while AGNC Investment Corp. has -2.28% weaker performance.

Summary

UDR Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors AGNC Investment Corp.

UDR, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily apartment communities. The firm was previously known as United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. UDR, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Dallas, Texas; Houston, Texas; Newport Beach, California; Orlando, Florida; Phoenix, Arizona; Santa Clara, California; Tampa, Florida; and Alexandria, Virginia.

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency. It funds its investments primarily through short-term borrowings structured as repurchase agreements. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as American Capital Agency Corp. and changed its name to AGNC Investment Corp. in September 2016. AGNC Investment Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.