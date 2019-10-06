Reviewing UDR Inc. (UDR)’s and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN)’s results

Both UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) and AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Residential industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDR Inc. 48 -3.74 281.86M 0.78 58.90 AGNC Investment Corp. 26 0.00 544.86M -1.59 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of UDR Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of UDR Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDR Inc. 585,743,973.40% 5.2% 1.8% AGNC Investment Corp. 2,076,448,170.73% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for UDR Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UDR Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 AGNC Investment Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1.98% for UDR Inc. with consensus target price of $50.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both UDR Inc. and AGNC Investment Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 99.6% and 26.12% respectively. 1% are UDR Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UDR Inc. 0.9% 2.11% 3.51% 5.57% 24.32% 16.25% AGNC Investment Corp. -1.22% -0.69% -0.39% 0.86% -0.54% 2.14%

For the past year UDR Inc. has stronger performance than AGNC Investment Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors UDR Inc. beats AGNC Investment Corp.

UDR, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily apartment communities. The firm was previously known as United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. UDR, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Dallas, Texas; Houston, Texas; Newport Beach, California; Orlando, Florida; Phoenix, Arizona; Santa Clara, California; Tampa, Florida; and Alexandria, Virginia.