Reviewing UBS Group AG (UBS)’s and Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK)’s results

As Foreign Money Center Banks businesses, UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) and Westpac Banking Corporation (NYSE:WBK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBS Group AG 12 1.32 N/A 1.09 10.25 Westpac Banking Corporation 19 0.00 N/A 1.39 14.16

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of UBS Group AG and Westpac Banking Corporation. Westpac Banking Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than UBS Group AG. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. UBS Group AG’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBS Group AG 0.00% 0% 0% Westpac Banking Corporation 0.00% 11.2% 0.8%

Risk & Volatility

UBS Group AG’s volatility measures that it’s 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.21 beta. Competitively, Westpac Banking Corporation is 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.98 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both UBS Group AG and Westpac Banking Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 0.5% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Westpac Banking Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UBS Group AG -5.66% -6.13% -15.89% -15.38% -31.51% -9.77% Westpac Banking Corporation -1.16% -1.41% -0.2% 7.09% -9.95% 12.36%

For the past year UBS Group AG had bearish trend while Westpac Banking Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Westpac Banking Corporation beats UBS Group AG.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients. This segment provides banking and lending solutions, wealth planning, investment management solutions, and corporate finance advice. The Wealth Management Americas division offers wealth management solutions designed to address the needs of high and ultra high net worth clients. This division operates the United States and Canadian wealth management businesses; and international business booked in the United States. The Personal & Corporate Banking division provides financial products and services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland. The Asset Management division offers investment management products and services comprising equities, asset allocation and currency investment strategies, hedge funds, fixed income products, real estate strategies, and infrastructure and private equity products; multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services; and customized multi-asset solutions and advisory services. The Investment Bank division provides advisory, debt and equity capital market, and financing solutions, as well as risk management services, such as corporate lending and associated hedging for wealth management, personal and corporate banking, and asset management businesses serving the corporate, institutional, and wealth management clients. This division also offers cash, derivatives, and financing; foreign exchange, precious metals, rates, and credit; and securities research services. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.