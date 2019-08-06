Reviewing UBS Group AG (UBS)’s and Its Rivals results

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) is a company in the Foreign Money Center Banks industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

UBS Group AG has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 21.27% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand UBS Group AG has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 23.13% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have UBS Group AG and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBS Group AG 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 18.76% 9.23% 0.81%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting UBS Group AG and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio UBS Group AG N/A 12 10.25 Industry Average 3.05B 16.25B 14.89

UBS Group AG has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio UBS Group AG is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for UBS Group AG and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UBS Group AG 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.00 2.25

As a group, Foreign Money Center Banks companies have a potential upside of 63.43%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, UBS Group AG make analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of UBS Group AG and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UBS Group AG -5.66% -6.13% -15.89% -15.38% -31.51% -9.77% Industry Average 1.19% 0.89% 1.82% 9.57% 0.00% 10.43%

For the past year UBS Group AG had bearish trend while UBS Group AG’s competitors had bullish trend.

Risk & Volatility

UBS Group AG is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.21. In other hand, UBS Group AG’s competitors have beta of 1.17 which is 17.30% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

UBS Group AG does not pay a dividend.

Summary

UBS Group AG’s peers beat UBS Group AG on 6 of the 5 factors.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Wealth Management, Wealth Management Americas, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Wealth Management division offers advisory and financial services to wealthy private clients. This segment provides banking and lending solutions, wealth planning, investment management solutions, and corporate finance advice. The Wealth Management Americas division offers wealth management solutions designed to address the needs of high and ultra high net worth clients. This division operates the United States and Canadian wealth management businesses; and international business booked in the United States. The Personal & Corporate Banking division provides financial products and services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland. The Asset Management division offers investment management products and services comprising equities, asset allocation and currency investment strategies, hedge funds, fixed income products, real estate strategies, and infrastructure and private equity products; multi-manager hedge fund solutions and advisory services; and customized multi-asset solutions and advisory services. The Investment Bank division provides advisory, debt and equity capital market, and financing solutions, as well as risk management services, such as corporate lending and associated hedging for wealth management, personal and corporate banking, and asset management businesses serving the corporate, institutional, and wealth management clients. This division also offers cash, derivatives, and financing; foreign exchange, precious metals, rates, and credit; and securities research services. The company was formerly known as UBS AG and changed its name to UBS Group AG in December 2014. UBS Group AG was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.