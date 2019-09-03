Reviewing Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (UBNT)’s and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO)’s results

As Communication Equipment companies, Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 140 0.00 N/A 4.44 29.02 Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 31 3.09 N/A 0.48 71.01

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. Zayo Group Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Ubiquiti Networks Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 0.00% 143.1% 33.1% Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 1.4%

Volatility & Risk

Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s current beta is 1.27 and it happens to be 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has beta of 0.77 which is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zayo Group Holdings Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Ubiquiti Networks Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s average price target is $106, while its potential downside is -4.15%. Meanwhile, Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $35.5, while its potential upside is 5.69%. Based on the results shown earlier, Zayo Group Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Ubiquiti Networks Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.5% and 94.7% respectively. 80.77% are Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ubiquiti Networks Inc. -5% -1.76% -24.16% 19.26% 55.04% 29.49% Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.45% 1.75% 8.39% 25.86% -8.67% 47.68%

For the past year Ubiquiti Networks Inc. was less bullish than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Summary

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. beats Zayo Group Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The companyÂ’s service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products. Its products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver carrier and enterprise class wireless broadband access and other services in the unlicensed RF spectrum. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which includes proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a disruptive software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber platform to build fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise Wi-Fi System that includes Wi-Fi certified hardware with a software based management controller; UniFi Video IP cameras for data transmission and power-over-Ethernet; UniFi Switches that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that extends the UniFi enterprise solutions to provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, the company provides embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. The company was formerly known as Pera Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. in 2005. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides communication solutions, such as Ethernet, enterprise private and connectivity services, managed services, and cloud based compute and storage products to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions, including colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides Internet protocol (IP), Internet, voice, IP trunking, cloud private branch exchange, and collaboration services, as well as unified communications for small and medium business customers. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.