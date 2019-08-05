Reviewing Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (UBNT)’s and Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO)’s results

We are contrasting Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) and Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 138 7.53 N/A 4.44 29.02 Technical Communications Corporation 3 0.86 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and Technical Communications Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and Technical Communications Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 0.00% 143.1% 33.1% Technical Communications Corporation 0.00% -51.5% -21.5%

Volatility and Risk

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has a 1.27 beta, while its volatility is 27.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Technical Communications Corporation has a 1.1 beta which is 10.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. Its rival Technical Communications Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.2 respectively. Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Technical Communications Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and Technical Communications Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Technical Communications Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$99.33 is Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s average target price while its potential downside is -18.73%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and Technical Communications Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 21.5% and 2.6% respectively. Insiders held 80.77% of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 21.08% of Technical Communications Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ubiquiti Networks Inc. -5% -1.76% -24.16% 19.26% 55.04% 29.49% Technical Communications Corporation 6.14% -36.16% -36% -6.59% -34.36% -3.4%

For the past year Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has 29.49% stronger performance while Technical Communications Corporation has -3.4% weaker performance.

Summary

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. beats Technical Communications Corporation on 9 of the 9 factors.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The companyÂ’s service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products. Its products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver carrier and enterprise class wireless broadband access and other services in the unlicensed RF spectrum. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which includes proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a disruptive software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber platform to build fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise Wi-Fi System that includes Wi-Fi certified hardware with a software based management controller; UniFi Video IP cameras for data transmission and power-over-Ethernet; UniFi Switches that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that extends the UniFi enterprise solutions to provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, the company provides embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. The company was formerly known as Pera Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. in 2005. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and facsimile encryptors. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryptor, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications. The company also provides secure office systems, such as CSD4100 executive secure telephone and CipherTalk secure mobile IP-based phone. In addition, it offers network security systems comprising network encryption systems with KEYNET centralized key and device management for IP, SONET/SDH, and frame relay networks to secure data in transit from local area network to local area network and across wide area networks. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines, and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. It serves various markets, including foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, telecommunications carriers, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information. The company sells directly to customers, original equipment manufacturers, and value-added resellers using its in-house sales force, as well as domestic and international representatives, consultants, and distributors. Technical Communications Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Concord, Massachusetts.