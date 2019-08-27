Reviewing Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (UBNT)’s and Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) and Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 139 6.72 N/A 4.44 29.02 Polar Power Inc. 4 1.18 N/A -0.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and Polar Power Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and Polar Power Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 0.00% 143.1% 33.1% Polar Power Inc. 0.00% -2% -1.8%

Liquidity

Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5 and 3.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Polar Power Inc. are 6.6 and 3.8 respectively. Polar Power Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ubiquiti Networks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and Polar Power Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Polar Power Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -4.15% and an $106 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.5% of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 12.4% of Polar Power Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 80.77% of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 61.72% of Polar Power Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ubiquiti Networks Inc. -5% -1.76% -24.16% 19.26% 55.04% 29.49% Polar Power Inc. -0.9% 7.04% 1.26% -12.67% -28.06% -8.7%

For the past year Ubiquiti Networks Inc. had bullish trend while Polar Power Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Ubiquiti Networks Inc. beats Polar Power Inc.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The companyÂ’s service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products. Its products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver carrier and enterprise class wireless broadband access and other services in the unlicensed RF spectrum. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which includes proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a disruptive software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber platform to build fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise Wi-Fi System that includes Wi-Fi certified hardware with a software based management controller; UniFi Video IP cameras for data transmission and power-over-Ethernet; UniFi Switches that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that extends the UniFi enterprise solutions to provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, the company provides embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. The company was formerly known as Pera Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. in 2005. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.