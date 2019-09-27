Reviewing Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (UBNT)’s and Its Rivals results

As Communication Equipment company, Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.5% of Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.76% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 80.77% of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.00% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 0.00% 143.10% 33.10% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti Networks Inc. N/A 113 29.02 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Ubiquiti Networks Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.15 2.49

With consensus price target of $106, Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has a potential downside of -4.15%. The potential upside of the rivals is 88.74%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Ubiquiti Networks Inc. make analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ubiquiti Networks Inc. -5% -1.76% -24.16% 19.26% 55.04% 29.49% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Ubiquiti Networks Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 and a Quick Ratio of 3.4. Competitively, Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.45 and has 2.74 Quick Ratio. Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.27. In other hand, Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.05 which is 4.56% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s rivals beat Ubiquiti Networks Inc.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The companyÂ’s service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products. Its products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver carrier and enterprise class wireless broadband access and other services in the unlicensed RF spectrum. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which includes proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a disruptive software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber platform to build fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise Wi-Fi System that includes Wi-Fi certified hardware with a software based management controller; UniFi Video IP cameras for data transmission and power-over-Ethernet; UniFi Switches that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that extends the UniFi enterprise solutions to provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, the company provides embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. The company was formerly known as Pera Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. in 2005. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.