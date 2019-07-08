Reviewing Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (UBNT)’s and Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)’s results

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) and Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 133 7.99 N/A 4.56 28.56 Inseego Corp. 5 1.85 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and Inseego Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 0.00% 83% 20.7% Inseego Corp. 0.00% 18% -4.7%

Volatility and Risk

Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.15 beta. Inseego Corp. has a 0.65 beta and it is 35.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Inseego Corp. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Ubiquiti Networks Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Inseego Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and Inseego Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Inseego Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s downside potential is -23.33% at a $99.33 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Inseego Corp. is $6, which is potential 25.00% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Inseego Corp. looks more robust than Ubiquiti Networks Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and Inseego Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.5% and 78.9%. About 80.77% of Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Inseego Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ubiquiti Networks Inc. -21.41% -22.39% -2.4% 17.26% 62.16% 31.08% Inseego Corp. 10.13% 6.38% 3.31% 23.46% 180.9% 20.48%

For the past year Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Inseego Corp.

Summary

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Inseego Corp.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The companyÂ’s service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products. Its products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver carrier and enterprise class wireless broadband access and other services in the unlicensed RF spectrum. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which includes proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a disruptive software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber platform to build fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise Wi-Fi System that includes Wi-Fi certified hardware with a software based management controller; UniFi Video IP cameras for data transmission and power-over-Ethernet; UniFi Switches that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that extends the UniFi enterprise solutions to provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, the company provides embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. The company was formerly known as Pera Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. in 2005. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) and solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) worldwide. It sells telematics solutions, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage-based insurance platforms under the Ctrack brand; and connectivity solutions and device management services. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and device management. Its platforms provide a way to order, connect, and manage remote assets; and improve business operations. The companyÂ’s SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, asset, and other SaaS telematics; Crossroads platform, which provides IoT device management and service enablement; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations manage the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets, saving money on personnel, and telecom expenses. Its integrated telematics and mobile tracking hardware is sold as an enabler for its Ctrack SaaS delivery platforms; and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices collect and control critical vehicle data and driver behaviors, and deliver that information to the cloud. Its customers comprise wireless operators, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and companies. The company was formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc. and changed its name to Inseego Corp. in November 2016. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.