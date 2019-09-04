Reviewing Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (UBNT)’s and ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)’s results

Since Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) and ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 140 0.00 N/A 4.44 29.02 ADTRAN Inc. 14 0.83 N/A 0.02 462.92

Demonstrates Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and ADTRAN Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. ADTRAN Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Ubiquiti Networks Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Ubiquiti Networks Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and ADTRAN Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 0.00% 143.1% 33.1% ADTRAN Inc. 0.00% -4.3% -3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.27 beta means Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s volatility is 27.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, ADTRAN Inc. has a 1.19 beta which is 19.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. is 3.4 while its Current Ratio is 5. Meanwhile, ADTRAN Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Ubiquiti Networks Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ADTRAN Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and ADTRAN Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 ADTRAN Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. is $106, with potential downside of -4.15%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.5% of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. shares and 94.5% of ADTRAN Inc. shares. 80.77% are Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.1% of ADTRAN Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ubiquiti Networks Inc. -5% -1.76% -24.16% 19.26% 55.04% 29.49% ADTRAN Inc. -0.89% -27.29% -34.8% -24.37% -31.63% 3.45%

For the past year Ubiquiti Networks Inc. was more bullish than ADTRAN Inc.

Summary

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors ADTRAN Inc.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The companyÂ’s service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products. Its products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver carrier and enterprise class wireless broadband access and other services in the unlicensed RF spectrum. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which includes proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a disruptive software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber platform to build fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise Wi-Fi System that includes Wi-Fi certified hardware with a software based management controller; UniFi Video IP cameras for data transmission and power-over-Ethernet; UniFi Switches that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that extends the UniFi enterprise solutions to provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, the company provides embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. The company was formerly known as Pera Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. in 2005. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

ADTRAN, Inc. provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; fiber access network elements; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers. The companyÂ’s access and aggregation solutions also comprise cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; network management and cloud-based software platforms and applications; pluggable optical transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products and services. In addition, it provides customer devices comprising broadband customer premise solutions, such as passive optical network and point-to-point Ethernet optical network terminals; radio frequency over glass micro nodes; residential and business gateways; Wi-Fi access points and related powering and switching infrastructure; enterprise session border controllers; carrier Ethernet services termination devices; VoIP media gateways; and other products and services. Further, the company offers time division multiplexed and asynchronous transfer mode based aggregation systems and customer devices; high bit-rate digital subscriber line, asymmetric digital subscriber line, and other technologies; and other products and services. Additionally, it provides planning, engineering, program management, maintenance, support, installation, commissioning, and implementation services, as well as cloud-based managed services. The company serves communications service providers, distributed enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses, public and private enterprises, and individual users. ADTRAN, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.