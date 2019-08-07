Reviewing Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)’s and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies Inc. 43 5.91 N/A 0.02 2341.11 Zuora Inc. 19 6.39 N/A -0.74 0.00

Demonstrates Uber Technologies Inc. and Zuora Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zuora Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -25.6%

Liquidity

Uber Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zuora Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Zuora Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Uber Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Uber Technologies Inc. and Zuora Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Zuora Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 48.61% for Uber Technologies Inc. with average target price of $59.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Uber Technologies Inc. and Zuora Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33% and 55.5% respectively. About 10.8% of Uber Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Zuora Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uber Technologies Inc. -3.7% -4.81% 0% 0% 0% 1.37% Zuora Inc. -2.47% -2.91% -29.79% -29.66% -34.54% -17.25%

For the past year Uber Technologies Inc. has 1.37% stronger performance while Zuora Inc. has -17.25% weaker performance.

Summary

Uber Technologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Zuora Inc.

Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights, and Zuora Collect. Zuora, Inc. sells its products through its direct sales force and with GSI partners to various industries comprising software, hardware, media, transportation, construction, healthcare, education, retail, Internet of Things, and others worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.