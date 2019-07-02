Reviewing Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)’s and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s results

Both Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Uber Technologies Inc.
|42
|6.37
|N/A
|2.08
|19.86
|Verb Technology Company Inc.
|6
|1392.67
|N/A
|-1.35
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Uber Technologies Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Uber Technologies Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Uber Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Verb Technology Company Inc.
|0.00%
|394.1%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Uber Technologies Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Uber Technologies Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
|Verb Technology Company Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Uber Technologies Inc. has a 33.27% upside potential and a consensus price target of $59.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
On the other hand, insiders owned about 37.75% of Verb Technology Company Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Uber Technologies Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-0.67%
|Verb Technology Company Inc.
|-3.76%
|-17.67%
|-85.86%
|-60.95%
|-85.76%
|-56.89%
For the past year Uber Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Verb Technology Company Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Uber Technologies Inc. beats Verb Technology Company Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.