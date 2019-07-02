Reviewing Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)’s and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)’s results

Both Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Verb Technology Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies Inc. 42 6.37 N/A 2.08 19.86 Verb Technology Company Inc. 6 1392.67 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Uber Technologies Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Uber Technologies Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Verb Technology Company Inc. 0.00% 394.1% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Uber Technologies Inc. and Verb Technology Company Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Verb Technology Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Uber Technologies Inc. has a 33.27% upside potential and a consensus price target of $59.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

On the other hand, insiders owned about 37.75% of Verb Technology Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uber Technologies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.67% Verb Technology Company Inc. -3.76% -17.67% -85.86% -60.95% -85.76% -56.89%

For the past year Uber Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Verb Technology Company Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Uber Technologies Inc. beats Verb Technology Company Inc.