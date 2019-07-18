Reviewing Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)’s and Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT)’s results

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies Inc. 43 6.29 N/A 2.08 19.86 Red Hat Inc. 182 0.00 N/A 2.39 77.46

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Red Hat Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Uber Technologies Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Uber Technologies Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Red Hat Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Uber Technologies Inc. and Red Hat Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Red Hat Inc. 0.00% 30.1% 8.4%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Uber Technologies Inc. and Red Hat Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Red Hat Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Uber Technologies Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 34.98% and an $59 average price target. On the other hand, Red Hat Inc.’s potential upside is 1.22% and its average price target is $190. The results provided earlier shows that Uber Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than Red Hat Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Uber Technologies Inc. and Red Hat Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 92.1% respectively. Competitively, 0.4% are Red Hat Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uber Technologies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% -0.67% Red Hat Inc. 0.53% 1.63% 2.94% 6.64% 12.46% 5.49%

For the past year Uber Technologies Inc. has -0.67% weaker performance while Red Hat Inc. has 5.49% stronger performance.

Summary

Red Hat Inc. beats Uber Technologies Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Red Hat, Inc. provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications. The company offers application development-related and other technology solutions, such as Red Hat JBoss Middleware, a solution for developing, deploying, and managing applications; integrating applications, data, and devices; and automating business processes in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat cloud offerings, a software solution that enables customers to build and manage various cloud computing environments; Red Hat Mobile, a software development platform that enables customers to develop, integrate, deploy, and manage mobile applications for enterprises; and Red Hat Storage, a software solution that enables customers to manage large, unstructured, or semi-structured data in hybrid cloud environments. It also provides consulting, support, and training services; and real-time operating system, distributed computing, directory services, and user authentication. Red Hat, Inc. has a collaboration with Wipro Limited to set up a cloud application factory that offers developers and IT teams a methodology for application modernization across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The company was formerly known as Red Hat Software, Inc. and changed its name to Red Hat, Inc. in June 1999. Red Hat, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.