Reviewing Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)’s and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR)’s results

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies Inc. 42 4.65 N/A 0.02 2341.11 PAR Technology Corporation 25 1.92 N/A -1.67 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Uber Technologies Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PAR Technology Corporation 0.00% -51.2% -25.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Uber Technologies Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival PAR Technology Corporation is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Uber Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PAR Technology Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Uber Technologies Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Uber Technologies Inc.’s average price target is $57, while its potential upside is 71.12%. On the other hand, PAR Technology Corporation’s potential upside is 42.73% and its average price target is $32. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Uber Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than PAR Technology Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares and 59.6% of PAR Technology Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 10.8% of Uber Technologies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 16.5% of PAR Technology Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uber Technologies Inc. -3.7% -4.81% 0% 0% 0% 1.37% PAR Technology Corporation 3.38% -1.7% 6.95% 5.78% 42.33% 19.49%

For the past year Uber Technologies Inc. was less bullish than PAR Technology Corporation.

Summary

Uber Technologies Inc. beats PAR Technology Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.