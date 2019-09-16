Reviewing Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)’s and GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)’s results

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies Inc. 40 4.64 N/A 0.02 2341.11 GlobalSCAPE Inc. 9 5.28 N/A 0.38 37.10

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Uber Technologies Inc. and GlobalSCAPE Inc. GlobalSCAPE Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uber Technologies Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Uber Technologies Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 17.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Uber Technologies Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, GlobalSCAPE Inc. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Uber Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Uber Technologies Inc. and GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Uber Technologies Inc. has an average target price of $56.2, and a 69.02% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 33% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares and 24.8% of GlobalSCAPE Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 10.8% of Uber Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.7% of GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uber Technologies Inc. -3.7% -4.81% 0% 0% 0% 1.37% GlobalSCAPE Inc. 30.13% 34.13% 90.78% 224.95% 300.69% 230.03%

For the past year Uber Technologies Inc. was less bullish than GlobalSCAPE Inc.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.