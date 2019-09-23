Reviewing Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER)’s and GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)’s results

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies Inc. 40 4.55 N/A 0.02 2341.11 GlobalSCAPE Inc. 10 5.50 N/A 0.38 37.10

Table 1 demonstrates Uber Technologies Inc. and GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. GlobalSCAPE Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uber Technologies Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Uber Technologies Inc. is currently more expensive than GlobalSCAPE Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 17.2%

Liquidity

Uber Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor GlobalSCAPE Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Uber Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Uber Technologies Inc. and GlobalSCAPE Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Uber Technologies Inc.’s upside potential is 66.17% at a $54.17 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 33% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares and 24.8% of GlobalSCAPE Inc. shares. 10.8% are Uber Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.7% of GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uber Technologies Inc. -3.7% -4.81% 0% 0% 0% 1.37% GlobalSCAPE Inc. 30.13% 34.13% 90.78% 224.95% 300.69% 230.03%

For the past year Uber Technologies Inc. was less bullish than GlobalSCAPE Inc.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.