Reviewing U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX)’s and Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)’s results

This is a contrast between U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:USX) and Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Trucking and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. 7 0.11 N/A 0.59 10.17 Werner Enterprises Inc. 33 0.87 N/A 2.47 13.30

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. and Werner Enterprises Inc. Werner Enterprises Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Werner Enterprises Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. and Werner Enterprises Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 12.5% 3.1% Werner Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 8.6%

Liquidity

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Werner Enterprises Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Werner Enterprises Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. and Werner Enterprises Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Werner Enterprises Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Werner Enterprises Inc.’s consensus target price is $42, while its potential upside is 35.92%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. and Werner Enterprises Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.5% and 69.8% respectively. Insiders owned 1.7% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. shares. Comparatively, Werner Enterprises Inc. has 14.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. 1.35% -15.57% -38.82% -21.51% 0% 7.31% Werner Enterprises Inc. 1.33% -4.57% -6.15% -1.23% -11.66% 11.1%

For the past year U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. was less bullish than Werner Enterprises Inc.

Summary

Werner Enterprises, Inc., a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics. The Truckload Transportation Services segment operates medium-to-long-haul van fleet, which transports various consumer nondurable products and other commodities in truckload quantities using dry van trailers; the expedited fleet that offers time-sensitive truckload services using driver teams; and regional short-haul fleet, which provides comparable truckload van service in the United States. This segment also offers truckload services dedicated to a specific customer, including services for products requiring specialized trailers, such as flatbed or temperature-controlled trailers. This segment transports retail store merchandise, consumer products, grocery products, and manufactured products. The Werner Logistics segment provides non-asset-based transportation and logistics services, including truck brokerage; logistics management services and solutions; rail transportation through alliances with rail and drayage providers; and management of shipments from origin to destination using a combination of air, ocean, truck, and rail transportation modes. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a fleet of 7,100 trucks, which included 6,305 company-operated, as well as 795 owned and operated by independent contractors; 24,350 company-owned trailers that comprised 22,763 dry vans, 208 flatbeds, 1,333 temperature-controlled trailers, and 46 specialized trailers; and 74 intermodal drayage trucks. Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.