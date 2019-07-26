Reviewing U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS)’s and SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)’s results

U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) and SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Well Services Inc. 7 0.38 N/A -0.41 0.00 SPX FLOW Inc. 36 0.82 N/A 1.60 23.19

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of U.S. Well Services Inc. and SPX FLOW Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows U.S. Well Services Inc. and SPX FLOW Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Well Services Inc. 0.00% 0.4% 0.3% SPX FLOW Inc. 0.00% 5% 1.8%

Liquidity

U.S. Well Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, SPX FLOW Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1 Quick Ratio. SPX FLOW Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than U.S. Well Services Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.7% of U.S. Well Services Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.6% of SPX FLOW Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 9% of U.S. Well Services Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of SPX FLOW Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Well Services Inc. 8.15% 1.05% -6.67% -22.3% -21.03% 18.46% SPX FLOW Inc. -4.72% 5.27% 11.25% -1.09% -16.03% 22.22%

For the past year U.S. Well Services Inc. has weaker performance than SPX FLOW Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors SPX FLOW Inc. beats U.S. Well Services Inc.

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services. It operates through three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands. The Power and Energy segment provides pumps, valves, and related accessories primarily for customers in oil and gas, and nuclear and other conventional power industries under the APV, Bran+Luebbe, ClydeUnion Pumps, Copes-Vulcan, Dollinger Filtration, LIGHTNIN, M&J Valve, Plenty, and Vokes brands. The Industrial segment offers air dryers, filtration equipment, mixers, pumps, hydraulic technologies, and heat exchangers under the Airpel, APV, Bolting Systems, Delair, Deltech, Hankison, Jemaco, Johnson Pump, LIGHTNIN, Power Team, and Stone brands. It primarily serves customers in chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, general industrial, and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.