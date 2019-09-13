Reviewing U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS)’s and Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK)’s results

Since U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) and Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Well Services Inc. 6 0.34 N/A -0.88 0.00 Rockwell Automation Inc. 166 2.90 N/A 9.10 17.66

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has U.S. Well Services Inc. and Rockwell Automation Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Well Services Inc. 0.00% -34.7% -19.7% Rockwell Automation Inc. 0.00% 76.7% 16.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of U.S. Well Services Inc. are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Rockwell Automation Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Rockwell Automation Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than U.S. Well Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for U.S. Well Services Inc. and Rockwell Automation Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Well Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rockwell Automation Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Rockwell Automation Inc.’s potential upside is 9.75% and its average price target is $182.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.6% of U.S. Well Services Inc. shares and 79% of Rockwell Automation Inc. shares. U.S. Well Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 8.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Rockwell Automation Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Well Services Inc. -11.68% -36.08% -55.84% -59.69% -69.12% -52.31% Rockwell Automation Inc. -4.8% -2.32% -9.35% -6.45% -12.02% 6.84%

For the past year U.S. Well Services Inc. had bearish trend while Rockwell Automation Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Rockwell Automation Inc. beats U.S. Well Services Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.