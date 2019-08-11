Reviewing U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS)’s and NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s results

U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) and NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Well Services Inc. 7 0.28 N/A -0.88 0.00 NF Energy Saving Corporation 5 2.55 N/A -0.39 0.00

Demonstrates U.S. Well Services Inc. and NF Energy Saving Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) and NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Well Services Inc. 0.00% -34.7% -19.7% NF Energy Saving Corporation 0.00% -11.2% -7.4%

Liquidity

U.S. Well Services Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.6 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NF Energy Saving Corporation are 1.2 and 0.9 respectively. NF Energy Saving Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to U.S. Well Services Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 58.6% of U.S. Well Services Inc. shares and 1.5% of NF Energy Saving Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 8.6% of U.S. Well Services Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 93.38% of NF Energy Saving Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Well Services Inc. -11.68% -36.08% -55.84% -59.69% -69.12% -52.31% NF Energy Saving Corporation -4.82% -4.47% -42.35% -65.75% -43.06% -85.3%

For the past year U.S. Well Services Inc. was less bearish than NF Energy Saving Corporation.

Summary

NF Energy Saving Corporation beats U.S. Well Services Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.