Reviewing U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA)’s and Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)’s results

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) and Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 11 1.92 65.10M -3.56 0.00 Westwater Resources Inc. 3 0.00 1.75M -37.39 0.00

In table 1 we can see U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. and Westwater Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. and Westwater Resources Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 583,856,502.24% -21% -8% Westwater Resources Inc. 56,290,006.11% -151.6% -108.9%

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. has a 2.57 beta, while its volatility is 157.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Westwater Resources Inc. on the other hand, has 1.19 beta which makes it 19.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Westwater Resources Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Westwater Resources Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. and Westwater Resources Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Westwater Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $11.33, and a 19.64% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares and 8.9% of Westwater Resources Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Westwater Resources Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 16.96% 2.74% -5.71% 2.36% -48.51% 36.15% Westwater Resources Inc. -7.5% -34.05% -47.14% -50.67% -79.44% -47.14%

For the past year U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Westwater Resources Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. beats Westwater Resources Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products. The company also provides ground commercial silica products for use in plastics, rubber, polishes, cleansers, paints, glazes, textile fiberglass, and precision castings; and fine ground silica for use in premium paints, specialty coatings, sealants, silicone rubber, and epoxies. In addition, it offers other industrial mineral products, such as aplite, a mineral used to produce container glass and insulation fiberglass; adsorbent made from a mixture of silica and magnesium for preparative and analytical chromatography applications; and White Armor, a product line of cool roof granules used in industrial roofing applications. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing; and industrial and specialty products end markets. The company was formerly known as GGC USS Holdings, Inc. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

Uranium Resources, Inc. operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds land position in two prospective lithium brine basins in Nevada and Utah for exploration and potential development of lithium resources. It also focuses on the Temrezli in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium project in Central Turkey. The company controls exploration properties in Turkey under eight exploration and operating licenses covering approximately 39,000 acres with various exploration targets, including the satellite Sefaatli project. In addition, it holds interests in approximately 186,000 acres of mineral holdings in the prolific Grants Mineral Belt of the State of New Mexico; and 11,000 acres in the South Texas uranium province. Uranium Resources, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.