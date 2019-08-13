Reviewing U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA)’s and Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)’s results

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) and Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) compete against each other in the Industrial Metals & Minerals sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 14 0.60 N/A -3.56 0.00 Trilogy Metals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

In table 1 we can see U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. and Trilogy Metals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 0.00% -21% -8% Trilogy Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. and Trilogy Metals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 1 1 4 2.67 Trilogy Metals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is $17.29, with potential upside of 36.25%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares and 57.75% of Trilogy Metals Inc. shares. 1.5% are U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% are Trilogy Metals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 16.96% 2.74% -5.71% 2.36% -48.51% 36.15% Trilogy Metals Inc. 6.47% -29.61% -11.2% 2.39% 10.88% 23.7%

For the past year U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Trilogy Metals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. beats Trilogy Metals Inc.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products. The company also provides ground commercial silica products for use in plastics, rubber, polishes, cleansers, paints, glazes, textile fiberglass, and precision castings; and fine ground silica for use in premium paints, specialty coatings, sealants, silicone rubber, and epoxies. In addition, it offers other industrial mineral products, such as aplite, a mineral used to produce container glass and insulation fiberglass; adsorbent made from a mixture of silica and magnesium for preparative and analytical chromatography applications; and White Armor, a product line of cool roof granules used in industrial roofing applications. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing; and industrial and specialty products end markets. The company was formerly known as GGC USS Holdings, Inc. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

Trilogy Metals Inc., a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects, which include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project; and the Bornite deposit, a carbonate-hosted copper deposit covering an area of approximately 352,943 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCopper Inc. and changed its name to Trilogy Metals Inc. in September 2016. Trilogy Metals Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.