Reviewing U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA)’s and Its Rivals results

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) is a company in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.39% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. has 1.5% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 14.75% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 0.00% -21.00% -8.00% Industry Average 22.91% 43.41% 10.63%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. N/A 14 0.00 Industry Average 356.49M 1.56B 23.17

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 1 1 4 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 1.36 1.77 2.52

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $17.29, suggesting a potential upside of 48.03%. The competitors have a potential upside of 69.45%. Based on the results delivered earlier, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 16.96% 2.74% -5.71% 2.36% -48.51% 36.15% Industry Average 6.72% 13.97% 15.44% 14.55% 14.25% 25.73%

For the past year U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. are 1.8 and 1.3. Competitively, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s competitors have 2.27 and 1.81 for Current and Quick Ratio. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.57 shows that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is 157.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.41 which is 40.52% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products. The company also provides ground commercial silica products for use in plastics, rubber, polishes, cleansers, paints, glazes, textile fiberglass, and precision castings; and fine ground silica for use in premium paints, specialty coatings, sealants, silicone rubber, and epoxies. In addition, it offers other industrial mineral products, such as aplite, a mineral used to produce container glass and insulation fiberglass; adsorbent made from a mixture of silica and magnesium for preparative and analytical chromatography applications; and White Armor, a product line of cool roof granules used in industrial roofing applications. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing; and industrial and specialty products end markets. The company was formerly known as GGC USS Holdings, Inc. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.