Reviewing U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH)’s and Its Competitors results

As Specialized Health Services company, U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:USPH) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0% of U.S. Physical Therapy Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.02% of all Specialized Health Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. has 2.2% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 13.51% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. 0.00% 10.10% 4.70% Industry Average 7.26% 35.84% 5.45%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. N/A 121 75.57 Industry Average 102.46M 1.41B 33.17

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 2.00 1.00 2.40

As a group, Specialized Health Services companies have a potential upside of -10.72%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. 1.37% 6.12% 14.18% 21.49% 24.96% 26.12% Industry Average 5.36% 4.62% 11.06% 21.67% 59.34% 27.92%

For the past year U.S. Physical Therapy Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, U.S. Physical Therapy Inc.’s rivals have 1.27 and 1.12 for Current and Quick Ratio. U.S. Physical Therapy Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than U.S. Physical Therapy Inc.

Volatility and Risk

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. has a beta of 1.13 and its 13.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, U.S. Physical Therapy Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.16 which is 16.09% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc.’s peers beat U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.