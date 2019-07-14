Reviewing U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH)’s and DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)’s results

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:USPH) and DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) compete against each other in the Specialized Health Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. 112 3.58 N/A 1.71 67.79 DaVita Inc. 54 0.84 N/A 3.26 15.41

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. and DaVita Inc. DaVita Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. U.S. Physical Therapy Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 4.7% DaVita Inc. 0.00% 3.3% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. has a beta of 1.12 and its 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500. DaVita Inc.’s 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, DaVita Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. U.S. Physical Therapy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DaVita Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. and DaVita Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DaVita Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

DaVita Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $65.75 consensus price target and a 15.55% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.1% of DaVita Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.11% of DaVita Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. -0.17% 0.17% 8.67% 0.02% 27.94% 13.13% DaVita Inc. -2.98% -8.97% -13.29% -27.95% -24.59% -2.41%

For the past year U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. has 13.13% stronger performance while DaVita Inc. has -2.41% weaker performance.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. beats DaVita Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). It operates through two divisions, DaVita Kidney Care and DaVita Medical Group. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers, as well as patient and physician focused integrated health care delivery and management services. In addition, the company operates DaVita Rx, a pharmacy that provides oral medications to patients with ESRD; disease management services; vascular access services; clinical research programs; physician services; and direct primary care services. As of December 31, 2016, it provided dialysis and administrative services in the United States through a network of 2,350 outpatient dialysis centers serving approximately 187,700 patients; and operated 154 outpatient dialysis centers located in 11 countries outside of the United States. Further, the company provides acute inpatient dialysis services in approximately 900 hospitals and related laboratory services in the United States. The company was formerly known as DaVita HealthCare Partners Inc. and changed its name to DaVita Inc. in September 2016. DaVita Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.