Reviewing U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH)’s and American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)’s results

Both U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:USPH) and American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) are each other’s competitor in the Specialized Health Services industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. 114 3.41 N/A 1.71 75.57 American Shared Hospital Services 3 0.83 N/A 0.16 18.53

Table 1 demonstrates U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. and American Shared Hospital Services’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. American Shared Hospital Services seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. U.S. Physical Therapy Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of American Shared Hospital Services, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:USPH) and American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 4.7% American Shared Hospital Services 0.00% 3.6% 1.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.13 beta indicates that U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. is 13.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, American Shared Hospital Services is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.77 beta.

Liquidity

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, American Shared Hospital Services’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. U.S. Physical Therapy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than American Shared Hospital Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.9% of American Shared Hospital Services are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of U.S. Physical Therapy Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.8% of American Shared Hospital Services shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. 1.37% 6.12% 14.18% 21.49% 24.96% 26.12% American Shared Hospital Services 0% 1% 7.44% 15.27% 2.41% 26.89%

For the past year U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. was less bullish than American Shared Hospital Services.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. beats American Shared Hospital Services on 10 of the 10 factors.