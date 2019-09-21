Reviewing U.S. Gold Corp. (USAU)’s and Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)’s results

As Gold businesses, U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) and Tanzanian Gold Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Gold Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Tanzanian Gold Corporation 1 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Gold Corp. 0.00% -91.3% -88.3% Tanzanian Gold Corporation 0.00% -19.8% -12.7%

Volatility & Risk

U.S. Gold Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.96 beta. In other hand, Tanzanian Gold Corporation has beta of 1.66 which is 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.3% of U.S. Gold Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.9% of Tanzanian Gold Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 13% of U.S. Gold Corp.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of Tanzanian Gold Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Gold Corp. -4.81% -2.94% -15.38% -2.94% -23.85% 10% Tanzanian Gold Corporation -7.02% 1.89% 17.87% 69.81% 117.35% 162%

Summary

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; Itetemia gold deposit located to the southwest of Mwanza; and the Kigosi project located within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania. The company also holds interest in various exploration stage projects, including the Luhala project and the Lunguya property. The company was formerly known as Tan Range Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation in February 2006. Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.