Reviewing U.S. Gold Corp. (USAU)’s and Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)’s results

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) and Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) compete with each other in the Gold sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Gold Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Royal Gold Inc. 101 20.05 N/A 1.50 76.20

Table 1 highlights U.S. Gold Corp. and Royal Gold Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) and Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Gold Corp. 0.00% -91.3% -88.3% Royal Gold Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 3.5%

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Gold Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.96 beta. In other hand, Royal Gold Inc. has beta of 0.23 which is 77.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

U.S. Gold Corp. and Royal Gold Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Gold Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Royal Gold Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Royal Gold Inc.’s average price target is $116.45, while its potential downside is -6.74%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

U.S. Gold Corp. and Royal Gold Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.3% and 81.7%. 13% are U.S. Gold Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Royal Gold Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Gold Corp. -4.81% -2.94% -15.38% -2.94% -23.85% 10% Royal Gold Inc. -3.47% 13% 35.52% 33.47% 35.85% 33.63%

For the past year U.S. Gold Corp. was less bullish than Royal Gold Inc.

Summary

Royal Gold Inc. beats U.S. Gold Corp. on 8 of the 9 factors.