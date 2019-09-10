Reviewing U.S. Gold Corp. (USAU)’s and Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)’s results

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) and Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) compete with each other in the Gold sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|U.S. Gold Corp.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.52
|0.00
|Royal Gold Inc.
|101
|20.05
|N/A
|1.50
|76.20
Table 1 highlights U.S. Gold Corp. and Royal Gold Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) and Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|U.S. Gold Corp.
|0.00%
|-91.3%
|-88.3%
|Royal Gold Inc.
|0.00%
|4.5%
|3.5%
Risk & Volatility
U.S. Gold Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.96 beta. In other hand, Royal Gold Inc. has beta of 0.23 which is 77.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Analyst Ratings
U.S. Gold Corp. and Royal Gold Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|U.S. Gold Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Royal Gold Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Meanwhile, Royal Gold Inc.’s average price target is $116.45, while its potential downside is -6.74%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
U.S. Gold Corp. and Royal Gold Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.3% and 81.7%. 13% are U.S. Gold Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Royal Gold Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|U.S. Gold Corp.
|-4.81%
|-2.94%
|-15.38%
|-2.94%
|-23.85%
|10%
|Royal Gold Inc.
|-3.47%
|13%
|35.52%
|33.47%
|35.85%
|33.63%
For the past year U.S. Gold Corp. was less bullish than Royal Gold Inc.
Summary
Royal Gold Inc. beats U.S. Gold Corp. on 8 of the 9 factors.
