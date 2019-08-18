Reviewing U.S. Gold Corp. (USAU)’s and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)’s results

Both U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) compete on a level playing field in the Gold industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Gold Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. 37 8.53 N/A 1.58 26.13

Table 1 highlights U.S. Gold Corp. and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Gold Corp. 0.00% -91.3% -88.3% Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both U.S. Gold Corp. and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 1.3% and 64.83% respectively. 13% are U.S. Gold Corp.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 10.29% of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Gold Corp. -4.81% -2.94% -15.38% -2.94% -23.85% 10% Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. -9.05% -0.53% 30.25% 31.83% 90.8% 58.26%

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates five underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria and the Cosmo Mine in Northern Territory, Australia, as well as four milling facilities in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in December 2016. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.