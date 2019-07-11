Reviewing U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW)’s and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)’s results

Both U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 4.69 N/A -0.38 0.00 Voya Financial Inc. 50 0.92 N/A 3.43 15.39

Table 1 highlights U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Voya Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Voya Financial Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3%

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Global Investors Inc. has a 0.95 beta, while its volatility is 5.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Voya Financial Inc. on the other hand, has 1.47 beta which makes it 47.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Voya Financial Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Voya Financial Inc.’s average price target is $66, while its potential upside is 17.69%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Voya Financial Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.7% and 0%. 0.8% are U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Voya Financial Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Global Investors Inc. 7.83% 4.2% 7.33% -9.49% -48.12% 12.73% Voya Financial Inc. -1.77% -2.78% 7.59% 15.63% 0.27% 31.44%

For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc. has weaker performance than Voya Financial Inc.

Summary

Voya Financial Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.