Reviewing U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW)’s and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)’s results

Since U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 5.48 N/A -0.26 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 15 2.94 N/A 0.94 18.99

Table 1 highlights U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, with potential upside of 16.08%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.5% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85%

For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc. has weaker performance than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.