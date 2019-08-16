Reviewing U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW)’s and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)’s results

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 5.48 N/A -0.26 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 2.69 N/A 0.94 18.99

Demonstrates U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5%

Analyst Ratings

U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $20, with potential upside of 26.82%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.5% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85%

For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.